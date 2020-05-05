16 killed as airstrike targets gathering convened by Red Unit commander of Taliban

An airstrike killed at least 16 militants in northern in Balkh province of Afghanistan, the Afghan military said Tuesday.

According to a statement released by 209th Shaheen Corps, a key Red Unit commander of Taliban, Mullah Yaqoob alias Mansoor, had convened a gathering in Koshinda district of Balkh.

The statement further added that the Afghan Air Force conducted an airstrike at around 1:10 am local time based on a tip off, killing at least 16 militants including Mullah Yaqoob.

The 209th Shaheen Corps did not disclose further information in this regard but added that further details of the strike will be disclosed later.

The Taliban group has not commented regarding the airstrike so far.