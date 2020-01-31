Afghan forces freed 62 army prisoners, breaking a Taliban prison in Badghis

Afghan Security Forces freed at least 62 armies from a Taliban custody in Bala Murghab district of Badghis province, MOD said in a statement.

A statement published by the Ministry of Defence said Afghan commandos in an operation broke a Taliban prison in Bala Murghab district of Badghis as a result of which they freed at least 62 prisoners who were members of Afghan Security Forces.

The statement further added that 55 National Army members, 4 commando soldiers, 2 border forces and 1 policeman were imprisoned by the Taliban in Badghis.

“5 Taliban militants were detained and many others were injured as a result of this operation”, the statement added.

According to the statement, Assadullah Khalid, the Acting Defense Minister has congratulated this achievement to the people of Afghanistan and to the National Security Forces.

The security forces members freed from the Taliban prison assured to rejoin the army and fight the insurgency and enemies, the statement said.