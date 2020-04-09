Afghan government releases 100 Taliban prisoners

The Afghan government has released 100 Taliban prisoners on Wednesday, a government official said, a day after the armed group said it was walking out of talks with Kabul.

Javid Faisal, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Office of the National Security Council, said: “The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan released 100 Taliban prisoners today based on their health condition, age and length of remaining sentence, as part of our efforts for peace.”

The Afghan government has released 100 Taliban prisoners on Wednesday, a government official said, a day after the armed group said it was walking out of talks with Kabul.

Javid Faisal, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Office of the National Security Council, said: “The government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan released 100 Taliban prisoners today based on their health condition, age and length of remaining sentence, as part of our efforts for peace.”