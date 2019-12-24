Afghan presidential candidates with less than 10% votes will lose AFN 1m each

Twelve out of thirteen presidential candidates who were unable to secure at least 10% votes will get fined 1m AFN each as per the procedure, Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, an IEC spokesperson said.

Each presidential candidates deposited AFN 1,000,000.00 in a state bank as a criterial to get eligible for running the election.

Those candidates who made it to get at least 10% votes will be fully refunded, Ibrahimi told Khaama Press.

According to Ibrahimi, the five candidates who withdrew from the election process will also get refunded.

Ashraf Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Zalmay Rassoul, Ibrahim Alokozay, Noorulhaq Olumi and Shaida Mohammad Abdali will get refunded AFN 1,000,000.00 each.

The rest eleven candidates including Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Rahmatullah Nabil, Faramarz Tamanna, Sayed Noorullah Jalili, Abdul Latif Pedram, Enayatullah Hafiz, Mohammad Hakim Torsan, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Mohammad Shahab Hakimi, Prof Ghulam Farooq Nijrabi and Noor Rahman Liwal who could not manage to secure the minimum 10% votes will get fined AFN 1m each and their deposited funds will get transferred to the national budget, Ibrahimi said.

The preliminary Afghanistan election results announced after a prolonged delay on Sunday. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani secured 50.64% votes and his main rival Abdullah Abdullah got 39.52% votes.

The final results will get announced within next five weeks after the electoral complaints commission completes reviewing the complaints.