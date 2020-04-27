Afghan war killing civilians despite US-Taliban peace deal: UN

More than 500 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan in the first three months of the year, the United Nations has said, even after an agreement between the United States and the Taliban on withdrawing foreign forces was signed to bring peace to the war-torn country.

Fighting in the first three months of the year caused 1,293 civilian casualties, of which 760 were injuries and the rest deaths, including 152 children and 60 women, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in its quarterly report on Monday.

Much of the violence that led to the casualties took place in March after a US-Taliban deal on the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces in exchange for Taliban security guarantees was signed on February 29.

The pact includes a commitment by the Taliban and the Afghan government to work towards ending the 18-year war in the country.

Efforts towards formal peace talks have been fraying as the Taliban continues to attack government forces despite warnings from the US for it to reduce violence, as well as disagreements over the release of prisoners.

A political feud within the Afghan government – between the president and his main rival after a disputed election – has also distracted attention from the peace effort.

“To safeguard the lives of countless civilians in Afghanistan and to give the nation hope of a better future, it is imperative that violence is stopped with the establishment of a ceasefire and for peace negotiations to commence,” said Deborah Lyons, the UN secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA.

Lyons reiterated calls for a ceasefire, which the Taliban has rejected in recent days.

Taliban rejects UN report