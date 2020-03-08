Afghanistan: Ghani, Abdullah set to hold parallel inaugurations

Political rivals in Afghanistan have issued separate invitations for inauguration ceremonies on Monday.

Abdullah Abdullah, rival of Afghanistan’s president-elect Ashraf Ghani, issued invitations to a parallel swearing-in ceremony due next week, his spokesman said on Saturday.

“We’ve sent the invitation to all national and international organisations and all necessary preparations have been taken,” Fraidoon Khwazoon, Abdullah’s spokesman said, referring to invitations to an inauguration ceremony due to take place in Kabul on Monday morning at a similar time to Ghani’s.

A political impasse and threat of parallel governments jeopardise a nascent peace process in the nation, as the United States tries to push the Afghan government towards talks with the Taliban.

In February, Afghanistan’s Electoral Commission announced Ghani as the winner of September’s presidential election, but Abdullah claimed that he and his allies had won the polls and insisted that he would form a government.