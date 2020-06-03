Ali Wazir urges Malala to raise voice for Pakhtuns after she voiced support for African-American community

Malala Yousafzai has condemned the ongoing violence against black people in the United States and called for justice, but her response provoked a strong reaction from the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leadership, asking her to raise voice against the atrocities committed by Pakistan’s security forces against Pashtun and Baloch people.

Member of Pakistan’s National Assembly Ali Wazir, who is also a leading member of the PTM, said in response to Malala’s Twitter post: “OK black lives matter but what about the genocide committed by South Asian fascist regimes against minorities, Baloch, Pashtun. The sin committed here on a daily basis is 10 times worse than happening in America.”

In her response to the killing of George Floyd in police custody and the ongoing in violence in the US, the Swat born peace activist Tweeted to her 1.6 million followers, “I stand with the Black community’s fight for justice for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and many, many others before them. We cannot accept injustice at any cost.” Floyd’s death has led to protests in US cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta and Philadelphia where thousands took to the streets against the crime.

Ali Wazir asked Malala to be neutral or be realistic. “We must also speak out against the excesses and oppression of Pashtuns and Baloch,” Wazir further said. Malala Yousafzai considers herself a great sympathizer of the Pashtuns and aims to work for educating Pakhtun girls, but the noble prize winner has remained silent over the ongoing oppression and violence against the Pashtuns and Baloch in Pakistan.

However, from time to time, her father Ziauddin Yousafzai has raised voice against Pakistan state oppression, declaring the demands of PTM legitimate and constitutional. Yousafzai has asked the Pakhtuns to be treated as equal citizens of Pakistan.