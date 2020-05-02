Assassination bid: PTM member Arif Wazir succumbs to injuries in an Islamabad hospital

Arif Wazir, one of the staunch activists and senior leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Wana chapter had died in a hospital in Islamabad on Saturday after being attacked yesterday by unidentified assailants outside his home in Wana, South Waziristan, Wana Station House Officer Usman Khan confirmed.

The police official said a first-information report (FIR) of the incident had been lodged at the Wana police station.

Arif Wazir was strolling outside his residence in Ghwa Khwa, near Wana, when unknown armed persons opened fire on Arif Wazir from a moving vehicle, sources told Sayhoon adding Arif Wazir had received serious injuries.

Soon after being attacked yesterday, Arif Wazir was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana, but later shifted to PIMS hospital, Islamabad .

Arif Wazir was released from jail on bail about one month ago.

Amnesty International – South Asia in a statement via twitter post said Saturday “The Pakistani authorities must carry out an independent and effective investigation into yesterday’s attack in South Waziristan on Arif Wazir, a member of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement. The suspected perpetrators must be held accountable.”

PTM members have taken to social media and swarmed Facebook and Twitter with posts and tweets condemning the attack on Arif Wazir.

A leading member of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) and a member of Pakistan’s National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar tweeted: “It is with a heavy heart that I report that our comrade Arif Wazir has succumbed to his injuries. Arif Wazir’s father and brother were also killed by militants years ago. Arif wz murdered by “good” terrorists. Our struggle against their masters will continue.”