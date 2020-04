2,217positive cases have so far been reported in Sindh province, 3,391 in Punjab, 1,077 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 346 in Balochistan, 154 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 245 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 46 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 143 deaths have been reported while 1,665 pateints have been recovered as of April 18, 2020.