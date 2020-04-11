Coronavirus and Peace deal with Taliban

By: Faheem Nazimi

Coronavirus also known as Covid-19 pandemic is forcing the world to call for unity and cooperation among the most powerful countries in the world to overcome the calamity that would probably take the lives of thousands and perhaps millions of people in the world. Alongside striving for a peace deal with Taliban, the government of Afghanistan is determined to fight this deadly virus as efficiently as possible. The Afghan government is committed to peace as its top priority. However, in the face of Corona Virus outbreak, it has yet another priority that overrides any other priorities in terms of its prevention and fighting Corona. This silent killer that shatters not only human capital but destroys its livelihood is the most urgent and too expensive struggle for the government to focus on. As far as peace with Taliban is concerned, the government led by Ashraf Ghani is committed to National Reconciliation and making peace with Taliban as its fundamental duty to perform which is pledged by the government to the nation and the world at large. This is because the government of Afghanistan believes in reconciliation as its essential and most compelling underlying and underpinning element and core pre-requisite of its government in the post-conflict era. In order to have peace and stability returned to a war-stricken country such as Afghanistan and come out of decades-long conflict, you need to observe and follow this internationally recognized and proven formula that entails the following as its indispensable and inextricable components: One is to have an elected regime of republic; non- ideological, all-inclusive with its three powers, the executive, the judiciary and the legislature, all three with separation of power. Two is to have an elected president; through general, free and fair elections. Third is to have a constitution that guarantees the rights of the minorities and human rights as well as the basic, civil and political rights of the individuals in the country. Three is the rule of law and governance; legality and legitimacy. Four is to have free market economy for the country as a path for its economic development and Five is the adoption and implementation of the National reconciliation. ; embracing rival ideas and ideologies, toleration, equality and resolving differences with players and opponents peacefully through negotiations. All the above four components that are prerequisites for restoration of normalcy and progress to a war-stricken country are implemented to a certain degree in Afghanistan in the past 19 years and now is the time for the fifth component to work on; i.e. reconciliation. Peace, once seen as an impossible prospect, has now become part of the national discourse in Afghanistan. In the past months, for example, around 3,500 women from all ethnic and linguistic groups in the country issued a joint communique calling for a peace in which Afghan women would not be subjected to the horrors of the Taliban era once again. However, just like the women of Afghanistan, they must not be ready to settle for any “peace deal” although this is the most essential component that the government is now dealing with and that too unfortunately at a time that much strong maligned interference are on the rampant from outside, causing the country already to shake. The government’s resolve for bring about unity and peace to the country must not shake despite the Coronavirus which is now pandemic draining the world economy and destroying its manpower. As a result, the world will transform. Nothing will remain the same as before. The government of Afghanistan will have to see everything differently now in light of these developments and has to review its plans. The government wants a peace that would reinforce the values of the republic and the fundamental rights and liberties of the Afghan people, not one that would inevitably lead to the collapse of the state and reversal of the gains of the past 18 years. Afghanistan needs a strong central government capable of dealing all these and many other challenges the country faces prudently and successfully.