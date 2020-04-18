Coronavirus is on the rampant in Afghanistan

By: Faheem Nazimi

Taliban need to take Coronavirus seriously, as coronavirus strikes badly right across Afghanistan. They must avoid human catastrophe. They must come down from their high horse under the renewed circumstances in the face of Coronavirus for the sake of humanity and their own people. I am calling on the government and the Taliban to settle for a peace deal amicably through reconciliation process and peace talks in the face of Coronavirus. The two sides must agree on an immediate cease fire on humanitarian grounds. The Taliban must immediately allow Afghan and international teams to provide urgent health and welfare assistance to the needy in their localities so that human disaster can be avoided and Coronavirus can be managed more efficiently and the death toll can be reduced. Afghans are great fighters, in fact history has proven this time and again, and they are also gullible. This latter trait is a weakness which enemy has exploited all the time. They have fought long wars for interests that were not theirs unfortunately. After 40 years of futile war and destruction, it is high time that the warring factions strike a peace deal and settle their differences amicably, aimed at restoration of an honorable and a lasting peace and stability to Afghanistan amid Coronavirus outbreak which has transformed the world for the worse already. Coronavirus is wide spreading in the country. The number of persons infected with Coronavirus is on the increase. There are 840 Coronavirus infected cases reported so far, 37 of which are in Kabul alone, according to the Ministry of health. Many reports are coming to light of complaints of mishandling the calamity. Recently the president has removed three deputy ministers of the Public health ministry in a swift move for their complacencies and perhaps corruption involvement about the way the health service is provided to the public. It shows as if the Health ministry is a shamble already. I am also calling on the President of Afghanistan to step up his efforts in the face of Coronavirus, as it seems to have begun taking a toll on the Afghan residence by the day. In order to fight back Coronavirus more efficiently and avoid any mismanagement, complacency and corruption, I suggest that a Supreme National Committee composed of a Taskforce and a Watch dog be established under the President direct command to cater to the health care and welfare needs of the Afghan society in light of Coronavirus deadly outbreak. As far as the public is concerned, let’s hope and pray humbly to God to give us strength in fighting back Coronavirus by trying to be more vigilant, keep our hygiene and follow instructions on Corona virus prevention measures such as staying at home in isolation and social distancing. May God save us all!