Coronavirus: Spain reports 102 new fatalities, lowest in eight weeks

Spain’s overnight death toll from the coronavirus was 102 on Saturday, the health ministry said, marking the lowest 24-hour rise since mid-March.The cumulative death toll rose to 27,563, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 230,698 on Saturday from 230,183 on Friday, the ministry said.More than 4.55 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 306,001 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.