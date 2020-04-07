Coronavirus vaccine enters human trials stage: WHO

Coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by CanSino Biological Inc and Beijing Institute of Biotechnology has entered the human trial stage, WHO confirmed.

CanSino Biological Inc in 2017, had also developed the Ebola vaccine in association with the Bioengineering Institute of Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

WHO said that another 60 candidate vaccines are in pre-clinical studies, but officials believe it’ll take 12 to 18 months before a vaccine is available. Normally, the vaccine candidate, from the pre-clinical stage, which includes testing in small and large animals, have to go through three phases of clinical trials to prove its safety and efficacy.

Chinese scientists looking for success in developing a Coronavirus vaccine, the country said that it wants to carry out additional vaccine trials in other countries that are devastated by COVID-19 pandemic if the ongoing trial in Wuhan proves it is safe and effective.

Meanwhile, Scientists in Australia also begun testing two potential coronavirus vaccines in lab trials. The vaccines, made by Oxford University and United States company Inovio Pharmaceutical, have been cleared for animal testing by the World Health Organization. Australian scientists believe that their tests will be the first comprehensive pre-clinical trials of the vaccines to use an animal model.

Researchers said the speed and level of global co-operation that led to this stage had been unprecedented. “Normally it takes about one-to-two years to get to this point and we’ve in fact shortened that to a period of a couple of months,” Dr. Rob Grenfell, an Australian scientist told reporters.

There are several other vaccine developments occurring around the world at the moment at extraordinary speed. Another vaccine that entered the first phase of trials is from the US-based biotech firm Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Moderna scientists claim that their coronavirus vaccine would be ready in limited volume very soon.