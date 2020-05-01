Coronavirus: WHO says it acted ‘quickly and decisively’

The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) defended the body’s record in its response to the new coronavirus in a news briefing on Wednesday.
“We sounded the alarm early and we sounded it often,” he said, adding: “WHO is committed to transparency and accountability.”
“There is one thing we have not done and that is give up,” he said
Mike Ryan, the WHO’s top emergencies expert, said that the agency was planning a “huge scale-up” in the shipping of tests to low- and middle-income countries in the coming weeks.
“The availability of tests is still a critical issue as it is in many parts of the world,” he said in a response to a question on Africa, where cases have been rising quickly.
