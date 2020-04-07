COVID-19 Afghanistan: Positive cases climb to 367

7 cases have been reported in Herat, 6 in Kabul, 2 in Kunduz, 2 in Faryab and 1 in Daikundi province, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Seven people have died of coronavirus in Afghanistan while 17 others are reported to have been recovered so far.

69,465 people have died of coronavirus across the world so far, according to Johns Hopkins University (jhu.edu)

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 208 countries and territories around the world with 1,274,022 positive cases while 264,807 people have been recovered so far.