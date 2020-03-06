Dozens killed after gunmen attack Kabul ceremony

At least 27 people have been killed after gunmen attacked a ceremony in the Afghan capital where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but escaped unharmed.

The death toll at Friday’s ceremony to mark the anniversary of a slain minority leader had risen to 27, a ministry of health spokesman said.

“Twenty-seven bodies and 29 wounded transported by … ambulance so far,” Wahidullah Mayar, the health ministry spokesman, told Reuters news agency.