Ghani becomes Afghanistan’s president for the second time

Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced the final elections results on Tuesday, introducing Mohammad Ashraf Ghani as the Afghanistan President for the second time.

According to IEC, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has secured 50.64% of votes, Abdullah Abdullah and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar have received 39.53% and 3.85% votes respectively.

The total turnout for Afghanistan’s 2019 presidential election was 1,823,948 which makes less than 5% of Afghanistan’s population if the whole population is assumed 40 million.

Ghani wins the election securing less than 2.5% of the nation’s votes.

Abdullah Abdullah’s electoral team said the election results fraudulent and they do not accept the final election results.

Afghanistan’s presidential election was held on the 28th of September 2019.