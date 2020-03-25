Global ceasefire essential to help fight coronavirus: UN chief

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire in all corners of the world so that the international community can singularly focus on the fight against the novel coronavirus erupted in China.

He took to twitter on Monday saying ” Today I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world.”, “It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives – the #COVID19 pandemic.”

“Our world faces a common enemy: COVID-19. The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith. It attacks all relentlessly,” he told reporters during a virtual news conference. “In war-ravaged countries health systems have collapsed, health professionals, already few in number, have often been targeted.”

Over 355,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been registered around the globe with the death toll exceeding 15,400, the figures provided by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

Guterres pleaded with the world’s warring parties to “put aside mistrust and animosity, silence the guns, stop the artillery and airstrikes.”

“This is crucial to help create corridors for life-saving aid, to open precious windows for diplomacy, to bring hopes to places among the must vulnerable to COVID-19,” he said.

Guterres’ special envoys for individual conflicts will now seek to ensure his global appeal is being followed. But if fighting persists, Guterres warned there may be an “absolutely devastating” spreading of the virus.