Afghanistan: phone call of High Representative/Vice-President Borrell to President Ghani on the results of the presidential elections

Following the announcement yesterday by Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission of the final results of the presidential elections of 28 September 2019, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, called the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, today to congratulate him on the outcome of the electoral process. He welcomed that months of intensive verification and an appeal process engaging all interested parties had come to an end. The European Union pays tribute to the work of the Election Management Bodies under the challenges they were confronted with.

High Representative/Vice-President Borrell recalled that the European Union has always supported the constitutional and institutional framework of Afghanistan. The EU, therefore, takes good note of the final results of the electoral process. On this basis, the European Union looks forward to continuing the work with the new administration under President Ghani. High Representative/Vice-President Borrell welcomed President Ghani’s commitment to form an inclusive government where all the people of Afghanistan feel represented. Josep Borrell stressed that the priority will now be to ensure unity in support of an inclusive peace process. The European Union stands ready to support the peace process, which is an opportunity not to be missed.

In the long- term, the European Union stands ready to continue its support to political and economic reforms, to strengthen the rule of law and to foster the fundamental rights of all Afghans.

Source: eeas.europa.eu