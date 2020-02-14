How dangerous is the new coronavirus?

The fast spread of a new coronavirus in China has prompted global alarm, with neighbouring states closing their borders, global airlines suspending flights and some governments barring entry to foreign nationals who have recently been to the Asian country.

The rapidly spreading virus, which is thought to have originated in the central city of Wuhan in late December and has since been detected in more than two dozen countries, has infected nearly 60,000 people and killed over 1300 in mainland China. One person in Hong Kong, one in Singapore and another in the Philippines have also died from the virus, known as COVID-19.

In a bid to limit its spread to countries with weak health systems, the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30 declared the new outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

The UN health agency initially criticised the international travel curbs and flight suspensions against China, but on February 11 said countries should be “as aggressive as possible” in combating the virus.

Key questions answered

So just how dangerous is COVID-19 and how worried should you be?

The simple answer is we do not know enough yet and will not know until more data comes in.