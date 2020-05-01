By: Faheem Nazimi

I supported the idea of hiring Blackwater project for its goal set before it to end the war in Afghanistan by way of defeating the Taliban as a foreign proxy on the battlefields right from the outset. Thus reaching real and lasting peace with the Taliban will only be possible through dictum through the use of legitimate force.

I believe this is the only way forward for Afghanistan. Unfortunately, this is not the case, as far as the US plan for Afghanistan is concerned. I believe the reason for its rejection was primarily its goal to end the war in Afghanistan as this has never been the intention of the US to achieve. The US army and its other assets in Afghanistan are without any doubt quite capable of destroying the Taliban and put an end to war if they ever wish to do so. It is quite obvious that what they wanted in Afghanistan right from the outset was a prolonged and perpetual war and dogfighting by the Afghans themselves until the warring factions can destroy each other. A weaker Afghanistan can easily be controlled. Afghanistan has great potentials for its development and prosperity. Unfortunately, this is hindered by this war. This totally in favor of the British colonial order left behind in this part of the world.

That order can thus be preserved. Or else the Afghans will upend any opponent in the region, if allowed to become united and proper and if foreign interference in their internal affairs by Pakistan with its undeclared war as British stooge is put an end to. That is why the war in Afghanistan continues to date. Now that the US is trying to make friends with the Taliban, by forging partnership is actually making the matter worse for Afghanistan. This is a move in favor of Pakistan as Taliban forces are de fact to Pakistani vanguard.

It makes sense because that has been the ultimate goal. A weak, backward, poor and subservient Afghanistan will not serve anyone’s purpose in the region apart from Pakistan, because it will eliminate any threat to the British colonial whims in the region. This will also allow Pakistan’s and Arab’s domination of Afghanistan. In the event of US total withdrawal from Afghanistan and the US genuine desire to end the war in Afghanistan, Mr. Princes plan to end the war in Afghanistan must be brought on as is the best option for the Afghan government to reconsider if that is still an option for the government on the table.

If I were the President of Afghanistan, I would definitely fight for this plan to resurrect. It will definitely guarantee the prospect of peace and stability and total defeat of the Taliban extremism and fanaticism and terrorist networks in this part of the world. It will also guarantee a prospect of a prosperous and democratic Afghanistan and a reliable friend of the US in the region.