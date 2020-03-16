Idris Khattak: Pakistan human rights activist missing for over four months

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) remains “greatly concerned” about the physical and mental well-being of human rights activist, Idris Khattak, who is allegedly kidnapped by the Pakistan intelligence agencies on November 13, last year.

The HRCP said that despite the efforts of Amnesty International, Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders, HRCP and international rights organizations, Pakistani authorities have shown little sign of pursuing his case seriously.

Idris Khattak is a worker of the Balochistan National Party who has previously worked with Amnesty International and human rights watch for the protection of human rights in Pakistan. Human rights defender Jibran Nasir has said in a Twitter post that Idris Khattak was abducted by Pakistan Intelligence agencies from Swabi.

His driver had registered a report with Swabi Police saying Khattak was kidnapped by plain-clothes men from Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“This is alarming, given that Mr. Khattak suffers from diabetes and requires daily medication,” HRCP expressed concerns and demanded the government to take every possible measure to recover Mr. Khattak safely. The Human Rights body urged to ensure that he has immediate access to medical facilities and legal counsel, and take swift action against the perpetrators.

There are 2,128 cases of enforced disappearance still pending with the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances as of end-February 2020. But the HRCP believes that this number is far lower than the actual number of people who disappeared in Pakistan.

“The government of Pakistan must take a firm stand against this abhorrent practice by signing and implementing the Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance,” the HECP demanded.

In 2018, Raza Khan, another rights activist, returned to his home after seven months of disappearance. Raza was picked up from his residence by unidentified men after he posted comments on Facebook criticizing the Pakistani military and its suspected links to Islamist hardliners.