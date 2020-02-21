India congratulates Ghani on his reelection

India congratulated Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on his reelection victory expressing commitment to work with the new administration.

“India supports the democratic aspirations of the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to continuing to work with the new Government and the democratic polity in strengthening our bilateral strategic partnership in fighting the scourge of externally sponsored terrorism and for an enduring and inclusive national peace and reconciliation which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan controlled,” India’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We hope that the new Government and all political leaders in Afghanistan would work to strengthen national unity, promote inclusivity and protect the rights and interests of all sections of society,” the statement added.