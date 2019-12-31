Iran-allied militia leader Abu Ali Khazali among those killed in US strike

Militia leader Abu Ali Khazali was among those killed when the US military launched air strikes in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah group.

Five bases belonging to the militia – three in Anbar and two in Syria – were hit on Sunday, in retaliation following the killing of a US civilian contractor on Friday in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

Iraqi security and militia sources said at least 25 militia fighters were killed and at least 55 wounded following three US air strikes in Iraq in response to a barrage of 30 or more rockets that was fired on Friday at an Iraqi military base, killing a US civilian contractor.

The militia confirmed that “US planes carried out raids on our headquarters in western Anbar.”