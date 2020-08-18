Iran reacts to Pompeo’s remarks regarding supply of weapons to Taliban by Tehran

The Foreign Ministry of Iran reacted to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent remarks regarding the supply of weapons by Tehran to the Taliban group.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, also blamed Washington for the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, calling it an outcome of the warmongering and interventions of Washington.

He said Pompeo’s allegations are considered as blame-game and attempt to deflect public opinion in Afghanistan with regard to US aid to ISIS, according to IRNA News Agency.

Furthermore, Khatibzadeh said the US has not yet give a response to public opinion’s demands regarding the identity of helicopters flying in Afghan airspace and under NATO coverage to help Daesh.

Pompeo on Wednesday said Tehran continues to arm the Taliban group today.

Responding to a question regarding Russia and Tehran’s intervention in Afghanistan, Pompeo said “We’ve made clear we know the history, we know that the Russians have armed the Taliban in the past, right. We know that the Iranians continue to arm them today. So we know these facts.”

“We’ve made clear to each of them our expectations, and we will do everything we need to do to protect and defend every American soldier and, for that matter, every soldier from the Czech Republic or any other country that’s part of the Resolute Support Mission to make sure that they’re safe,” he said, adding that “We have done that. We did it last year, we’ll do it again this year, and we’ll do it so long as we have soldiers in Afghanistan.”