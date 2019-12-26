ISI-ISIS sponsored suicide bombings will target Indian missions in Afghanistan

An Intelligence Bureau report has said that there is a plot that has been hatched to bomb the Indian missions in Afghanistan, OneIndia reported on Wednesday.

The report further states that the ISI has tasked the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and the Islamic State in Afghanistan to carry out the bombings. The ISIS in Afghanistan has a large number of Indians. Most of the Indians who are part of the ISIS Khorasan in Afghanistan are from Kerala.

The report says that the attacks are being coordinated in Pakistan and are being overseen by one Saifullah who is a native of Lahore. The report also says that the attacks would be in the nature of a suicide bombing and 5 persons have been trained for the operation, OneIndia reported.

Back in February 2010, an Indian guest house in Kabul downtown was stormed by explosions and militants gun shots, which killed 18 people including 9 Indian nationals.

Afghan security sources had said Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Pakistan-based militant group behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, carried out the suicide bomb raid which killed many Indian nationals.

Saeed Ansari, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Directorate of National Security, had said the militants who attacked the Indian guesthouse were speaking Urdu, Pakistan’s official language.

“We are very close to the exact proof and evidence that the attack on the Indian guesthouse … is not the work of the Afghan Taliban but this attack was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba network,” Ansari said.

India and Pakistan are in conflicts since the second India-Pakistan war in 1965 over the status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.