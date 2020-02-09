January 2020 was Norway’s wettest ever

Last month was the wettest January ever seen in Norway.

Total rainfall for the country was 195 percent of the expected amount for the month, beating a record of 185 percent set in 2005, NTB reports.

Seven records were set for the highest measured rainfall in one day, most of them in the country of Trøndelag.

Additionally, 30 records were set for the highest amount total rainfall measured for the whole month. Those records were primarily set in Vestland, Trøndelag, Nordland and Troms and Finnmark.

“More rainfall records were set in January 1989 and 2005, but those years also had areas that received little rainfall, only 10-30 per cent of normal levels. The driest areas in January this year were 50-60 percent of normal levels,” Jostein Mamen, a MET Norway climate researcher, told NTB.

Normal rainfall levels are taken from the average for the international standard period between 1961 and 1990. Some measuring stations in counties including Vestland, Innlandet, Trøndelag and Nordland received as much as four times the normal amount of rainfall.

As well as being the wettest Norwegian January on record, the first month of 2020 was also the second-warmest ever, according to MET Norway measurements.

Records date back to 1900.

Source: thelocal.no