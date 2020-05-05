Kabul accuses Iran of torturing Afghan migrants, throwing them into a river

A senior official of the Presidential palace has alleged some 70 Afghan migrants were pushed into Harirud River by the Iranian border guards as they were trying to enter Iran from Herat province. The official said that so far 12 dead bodies have been recovered from the River while the search operation is still continuing.

Reuters in its report has quoted survivors of the tragedy alleging that they were first tortured by the Iranian soldiers and then threw them all in the Harirud river. Sher Agha, who is survived the violence, said that at least 23 of the 57 people thrown by Iranian soldiers into the river have died.

Another migrant, Shah Wali, said that the Iranian guards “beat us, then made us do hard work. They then took us by minibus near to the river, and when we got there, they threw us into the river.”

Iran, however, rejected the allegations and said that incident took place inside Afghan territory. The Iranian consulate in Herat said that Iranian border guards have not arrested any Afghan citizens. The Iran embassy in Kabul has not yet released a statement.

The Afghan officials have expressed deep concerns over the incident and said that it was not the first time that Afghans had been killed by Iranian border guards. The officials said that they are conducting a ‘comprehensive’ investigation into the incident. In a tweet to Iranian officials, Herat’s governor Sayed Wahid Qatali warned: “Our people are not just some names you threw into the river. One day we will settle accounts.”

The Afghan Human Rights Commission has also condemned the tragedy and said that local Iranian security forces have also arrested a number of Afghan migrants seeking work who wanted to enter Iran. “They were forced to cross the Harirud river, at the Afghan-Iranian border, as a result, a number of them drowned and some survived.”

The incident could trigger a diplomatic crisis between the two countries at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has seen an exodus of Afghan migrants from Iran, with many testing positive. Up to 2,000 Afghans cross the border from Iran, a coronavirus hotspot, into Herat each day.