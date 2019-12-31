Lebanon’s Hezbollah condemns US airstrikes in Iraq

Lebanon’s Hezbollah condemned on Monday US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria targeting the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia, calling them a blatant attack on Iraqi sovereignty, security, and stability.

In a statement, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which is also backed by Iran, criticized the United States for attacking groups in Iraq that have helped it ISIS.



The US military carried out air strikes in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, US officials said on Sunday.

Iraqi security and militia sources said at least 25 militia fighters were killed and at least 55 wounded following three US air strikes in Iraq on Sunday.

At least four local Kataib Hezbollah commanders were among the dead, the sources said, adding that one of the strikes had targeted the militia group’s headquarters near the western Qaim district on the border with Syria.