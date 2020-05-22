Pakistan passenger plane crashes near port city of Karachi

A passenger plane with at least 100 people on board has crashed in a residential area near the Pakistani city of Karachi, the country’s civil aviation agency said on Friday.

“The plane crashed in Karachi. We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members,” said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman for the country’s aviation authority, adding that the flight was coming from Lahore.

Images shown on national television showed the Pakistan International Airlines flight had smashed into a residential area.

It comes just days after the country began allowing commercial flights to resume.

