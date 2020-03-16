Pakistan: Petition filled in high court seeking ban on PTM, disqualification of Ali Wazir

Yet another petition has been filed in Isla­mabad High Court seeking the disqualification of Member of Pakistan Parliament Mohammad Ali Wazir and a declaration that the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) is involved in anti-national activities.

The case is registered by Abdul Wali, an undergraduate student. He requested the high court to order the government to determine the status of the PTM and declare it an organization involved in anti-national activities.

PTM, a social movement for Pashtun human rights-based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, has gained prominence as a champion of Pashtun rights in Pakistan. It organized a number of rallies demanding rights and justice for Pashtuns who have been subjected to endless wars by the Pakistan Army.

The PTM and its leadership, Ali Wazir, Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar have for the first time challenged the Pakistan Army which controls everything inside Pakistan with an iron hand. This is not the first petition is filed against the PTM. Earlier such petitions were registered in courts but were rejected as the government and the petitioners failed to prove their allegations in the court.

In the latest case, the petitioner also sought a directive for the government to investigate alleged “unlawful activities, funding, and links with elements operating against sovereignty, security, and integrity of Pakistan.”

The petition accused Ali Wazir of “working against the state” and said that performing the functions of his office, a member of Parliament should have no interest other than the interests of the people.

The petitioner pleaded the court to restrict, control and censor PTMs’ publications under the applicable laws in the larger public interest to maintain political, social and public order.

“Ali Wazir is taking decisions and issuing statements which will have grave consequences for the protection of economic, political and over-all national interests of the country,” the petitioner alleged.