Pakistanis arrested as Afghan Special Forces seized a large cache of explosives in Ghazni

The Afghan Special Forces arrested a Pakistani family during an operation in Ghazni province during which they seized a large cache of explosives belonging to Taliban.

The Special Operations Corps in a statement said the Special Forces discovered and seized the cache during a raid in Geru district.

The statement further added that the Special Forces confiscated 200 sacks of explosives, 4 motorcycles and a vehicle during the raid.

According to Special Operations Corps, the Special Forces also arrested a Pakistani family including a woman and 6 children whose head of the family was involved in the making of improvised explosive devices.

The Taliban group has not commented in this regard so far.