Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement: Challenging the ‘War of Terror’

The PTM’s immediate aim, as the organization’s name itself conveys, is to protect Pashtuns. How does the movement relate to older conversations on the Pashtun “national question”?

Before the Saur Revolution in Afghanistan, there was a clear slogan amongst Pashtun nationalists for a “Greater Pakhtunistan” that would include parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan. However, after the Talibanisation of Afghanistan and the destruction of the country, Pashtun nationalists in Pakistan, who are by and large secular, no longer hold on to this demand. In fact, one motivation for the Pakistani establishment supporting the Afghan Taliban was to stifle trans-border Pashtun solidarity. The Pasthun nationalist movement in Pakistan has now changed considerably. Instead of a “Greater Pashtunistan”, it now demands greater provincial autonomy for KP.

But the Pakistani establishment has also tried to delegitimize the Pashtun nationalist movement by conflating it with “terrorism”. In Balochistan, too, the establishment tried, through militant religious outfits like the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and others, to undermine the Baloch national question by labelling it as “terrorist”. When a bill reinstating military courts was being debated in the lower house (triggered by the massacre of 132 school children by the Taliban in 2014) senators from KP, including Afrasiab Khattak, fought tirelessly to ensure the inclusion of the words “mazhabi dehshatgardi” (religious terrorism), as a condition for supporting the bill. What they wanted to ensure was these courts would be used only to try terrorists, and not those affiliated with national movements who often get labelled as terrorists by this state.

In general, I think the national question has become very fraught, as national oppression has become so severe. The number of deaths caused by organised state oppression in this country is overwhelmingly along the lines of the national question.

All this stems from a structural problem of the Pakistani state, in particular the establishment. It has refused to accept that Pakistan is a multi-national country. Under the project of “Pakistanisation”, the establishment has tried to construct a new identity, a new nation, which has bred strong resentment. The commemoration of the National Language Day across the world every year unfortunately marks the brutality of the Pakistani state against Bengalis in former East Pakistan. This is the day in February that we opened fire on Bengalis asking for their language to be accepted as one of Pakistan’s national languages. And even today, the state refers to various languages in Pakistan as “regional languages”. On top of that, the severe uneven development, the blatant preference of one province (Punjab) over others in the distribution of resources, and the deprivation of rights to oppressed nations in Pakistan. All this breeds resentment amongst the Baloch, the Sindhis, the Pashtuns and so on.

So the Pakistani state’s major crisis is around the national question. The class question or the woman question are not existential issues for the Pakistani state. But the national question is. It calls into question the legitimacy of the Pakistan project.

Post 9/11, the Pakistani Left has had conflicting positions on US drone strikes and Pakistani military’s own operations and war in FATA. Often in these debates, a binary was conjured up: if you’re anti-Taliban, you must be in support of military operations in the region, and if you’re anti-operation then by implication you must be pro-Taliban. How has the PTM engaged with this wider Left debate?

This is a complex answer. The PTM of course rejects the binary, opposing both the Taliban on the one hand, and the Pakistani state’s military operations and US-led drone strikes on the other.

However while the PTM is adamantly against drones, this has nevertheless been a divisive issue even within the Left. Drones have killed around 300 terrorists in FATA. These terrorists unleashed barbaric atrocities, slit people’s throats, and looted ordinary people’s possessions and livestock. People used to be very pleased when whoever or whatever, including drones, came and rid them of these terrorists and death squads. So when the PTM speaks against drones, these people reject that. They ask who is going to rid of us of these people. Of course, ideologically I do not believe in accepting imperialist help for any purpose. We will use the power of our own movements to solve the problem of religious violence. But at the level of the masses, they did not see any other way, and whatever happened, people were beneficiaries by default when these terrorists were killed. Yes, there was “collateral damage”, and even children were killed, but drones are generally precision weapons.

But a very important point is missing in this entire debate, within PTM and in Pakistan. This is the fact that what we are ultimately confronting is imperialism. Right now, a lot of the focus is on the military. I don’t believe that by highlighting the destruction wreaked by imperialist wars, we let the military off the hook. I see these forces as deeply complicit and we must place things in this larger imperialist context.

The PTM is anti-imperialist by its very nature, because we are against the imperialist war in the region. However, we have to frame this carefully, because the public often doesn’t differentiate between anti-Americanism and anti-imperialism. This distinction is important, because the right-wing is anti-American, not anti-imperialist. The Left is anti-imperialist. The Right is constantly railing against America. If we do the same, it looks like we share the same goals. So we have to avoid rhetoric that risks confusing the people and places us alongside the Right. The military hegemony is our direct target, but we should also criticize them as agents of imperialist powers.

The demands of the PTM are essentially very simple and straightforward. They only demand their rights, as guaranteed in Pakistan’s constitution. At face value, this doesn’t appear to be a radical demand. So why do you think the reaction and censorship by the Pakistani state has been so severe?

The demands are simple in form, but radical in content. For example, I used to wonder why the demand to remove checkpoints across FATA is such a thorny issue. I realized that their entire house of cards — their system of terror and control — is built on checkposts. This is how they mobilize and regulate their ‘strategic assets’, monitor their movements, control the flow of weapons.

The PTM’s insistence on the constitution is primarily to counter the allegation that we are committing “ghaddari” [treason]. The constitution of Pakistan holds the state responsible for providing shelter, education and so on. In fact, it is very interesting that Article 3 of the constitution contains guarantees that are socialist in nature: “from each according to his ability, to each according to his work”.

But in upholding the constitution, in demanding that the Pakistani state should principally be concerned with the welfare of its people, the PTM has directly challenged the national security state. We point out that our constitution has no room for a national security state, for contracts to paramilitary forces, death squads, and military enterprises. Because we have challenged the constitutional legitimacy of the national security state in this way, we have faced this level of repression.

Yet we are the ones who continue to be labelled as anti-Pakistan. In fact, it is the military who is anti-Pakistan. They have done military coups. They have violated the constitution. The establishment has treated the constitution like the dirt on their shoes. It is to obscure this truth that they are so desperate to silence the PTM and are willing to commit such heinous repression against it.