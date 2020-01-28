Police arrest PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen from Peshawar

Leader of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen has been arrested along with six other PTM workers by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police from Tehkal area if Peshawar.

Mohsin Dawar has confirmed the arrests and requested the PTM workers and supporters to remain calm as PTM will devise a strategy after consultations. Mohsin wrote on his Twitter handle that “We are up against those who are most troubled by demands for constitutional rights and we will continue doing that.” Dawar said that his arrest is the punishment for demanding rights in a peaceful and democratic manner. “But Manzoor’s arrest will only strengthen our resolve. We demand the immediate release of Manzoor Pashteen.”

Abdullah Nangyal, an active member of PTM tweeted that Manzoor has been arrested along with Idrees Pashteen, Bilal Pashteen, Salam Mandokhail, Farooq, Salman Pakhtun and Hameed Waziri. He also announced that soon PTM will announce upcoming planning for their release.

To raise voice for his release, PTM started a social media campaign against the ‘illegal arrest’ of Manzoor Pashteen and other PTM members.

The arrests have been made after Pakistan’s defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak invited them for talks with the government saying that the government want peace and prosperity of the tribal areas and hoped the PTM would accept his invitation for talks.

“The arrest of PTM head Manzoor Pashteen exposes the colonial type repressive state policy against Pashtuns in general and the people of Waziristan in particular. Instead of listening to their peaceful demands the rulers have gone for a grave provocation,” said senior politician and former member of Parliament in Pakistan Afrasiab Khattak.

“The insecure security State is pushing PTM and Pashtun youth against the wall,” Bushra Gohar wrote on her Twitter handle. “Such cowardly acts won’t weaken the struggle of justice for Pakhtuns.” She asked Pakistans’ Parliament’s Human Rights Committees to take urgent notice of PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen’s arrest and punish the police officials as PTM is a non-violent Pashtun right protection movement.

Marvi Sirmad, Human rights activists in Pakistan warned “The state of Pakistan must not test the patience of people. Pashtun people have gone through enough because of the shortsighted, self-aggrandizing and anti-people policies of unaccountable and rogue military establishment. Don’t push them to walls further.”