Prior and far most are cease-fire under coronavirus in particular

My message to the Taliban, embrace peace talks and reconciliation, spare your zeal and might for the future of the country’s national cause of irredentism and reconstruction

By: Faheem Nazimi

6th May 2020

We encourage the Taliban to come to the negotiation table for a peaceful settlement of the Afghan conflict through reconciliation with the Afghan government to prove once and for all that they are not Punjabi stooge as most Afghans perceive. To prove that they are genuinely for the settlement of the Afghan conflict amicably through debate and negotiation rather than war and bloodshed and for this to happen, seize fire is of the paramount prerequisite especially under the new circumstances of the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country and across the world. Taliban must regain respect by agreeing to the peace talks with the Afghan government under the leadership of President Ashraf Ghani as the only sovereign authority to declare war or deliver peace. Sovereignty lies with people and it’s bestowed upon the President through elections by their consent. The term respect means to be mindful to pay attention, to show consideration to avoid intruding upon, and to avoid violating.

Without respect, little or nothing would be of value including our relationship or us. Respect must be simply given to everyone, whether you like them or not. Whether you agree with them or not or admire them, unless they have really proven themselves to be unworthy of it. I, therefore, call on the Taliban to respect the will of the nation and thus respect the truce and come to the negotiating table to resolve the conflict. Conflict is defined as a disagreement through which the two or more sides involved perceive a threat to their needs, interest, or concern. (Or perceive a threat physical or emotional, to power or status). The disagreements are also perceived differently. (Perceived disagreement versus true disagreement). Moreover, conflict tends to be accompanied by a significant amount of misunderstanding that exaggerates the perceived disagreement. We need to know the true areas of disagreement. There is often a disparity in our sense of who is involved in the conflict. Parties involved in the conflict can become an elusive concept to define.

Why is our perception of the conflict important? Because, participants in the conflict, tend to respond on the basis of their perceptions of the situation, rather than an objective review of it. As such people filter their perceptions and reaction through their values, cultures, beliefs, information, experience, gender, and other variables. As in any problem, conflicts contain substantive, procedural, and psychological dimensions that need to be negotiated through talks and reconciliation.

There would inevitably be tortuous and difficult negotiation once the gun had stopped firing. That is why cease-fire ids a prerequisite to any peace talks and as the continuation of hostility and fighting will preclude any chances of success in the attainment of peace and reconciliation. Afghanistan is engaged in repelling an imposed and undeclared war by Pakistani Punjabi establishment through their puppet Taliban for her survival and prosperity, freedom, and independence. Taliban forces are waging a destructive war against their own country and people. Afghanistan has proposed peace talks and peaceful settlement of the Afghan conflict to both local and international forums. But, to no avail.

Afghanistan is of the opinion that war and military options alone will not resolve the conflict, or bring peace and stability to Afghanistan, and thus believe in the political settlement of the conflict through negotiation and reconciliation. I hope the Taliban will realize sooner than later that they are fighting a futile war at the behest of their Punjabi and other masters against their own national interest. I hope they will realize that Punjabi establishment is their country’s inherently irreconcilable enemy who considers their country as their client state. Punjabis have forcefully occupied their legitimate land depriving Afghanistan of its essential means of economic development and prosperity.

The Taliban must come to the assistance of their suffering occupied brethren who are subject to Punjabi atrocities and repression in the Pashtun tribal area and Baluchistan. Taliban can spare their zeal and might in helping the national cause for freedom and independence by regaining Afghanistan’s historical territories back to its former status as the sovereign territory of Afghanistan. They must join in the national cause rather than playing into the hands of the enemy of Afghanistan. Their grievances I am confident will be listened to and adhered to and redressed If they only agree to peace and negotiation unconditionally with the Afghan government. This is a legitimate and legal move fully in line with the tenants of Islam. Reaching a peaceful political settlement between the Afghan government and the Taliban will be a win-win situation for both sides and both sides will be victorious and honorable.