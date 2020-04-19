PTM condemns arrest of Arif Wazir, denies ‘hate-speech’ allegations

The security forces did not provided further details but informed that he will be presented before the ATC court in Tank District today.

Arif was released two months ago after the authorities failed to prove the charges levelled against him. He was kept in jail for 16 months during the last two years.

Mir Kalam Wazir, the member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from North Waziristan, in a Twitter post said: “Since the origin of PTM, Arif Wazir remained in custody for several months and now he has been arrested again. It is an old indulgence of state that if someone raise voice for rights they put him custody in different ways.”

“It is a shameful act to arrest a Human Right Activist who is standing for his own rights and the rights of his Nation,” said Fazal Khan Advocate, a member of PTM from Peshawar.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has said that the anti-state activities has been “an expedient label for the human rights defenders in Pakistan, particularly those associated with the PTM.” Its leaders and activists have been arrested for anti-state activities and sedition for a number of times however, the court has released them after the authorities couldn’t provided any evidence to support the allegations.

In the past, PTM Chief Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen, Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar and dozens of its activists have been arrested under the label of anti-state activities. Hanif Pashteen, a local leader of the movement is still behind the bars.

The PTM has been calling for the removal of military checkpoints in tribal areas and an end to “enforced disappearances,” by security forces without due process of law. The PTM has demanded formation of a ‘truth commission’ to investigate human rights violations by the Pakistan military during anti-terrorism operations in tribal belt. Pakistan’s government rejects allegations that its security forces and intelligence agents are responsible for forced disappearances.

Bushra Gohar, a former member of the Pakistan parliament, strongly condemned the arrest of PTM’s member Arif Wazir and said: “The insecure security state continues to hound peaceful, non violent Pashtuns demanding for constitutional rights and an end to suicidal anti-Pashtun Taliban project.”