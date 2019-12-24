Russian airstrikes kill eight in Syria’s Saraqib city: Monitor

At least eight people, including five children, were killed Tuesday in Russian airstrikes on a school in northwest Syria sheltering displaced civilians, according to a war monitor.

The strikes targeted the village of Jubass near the town of Saraqib in southern Idlib province, killing civilians sheltering in and near a school, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Airstrikes on the rebel-held town killed seven people and wounded more than a dozen on Saturday in Syria’s, opposition activists said. The attack came amid a government offensive in the region.

The casualties on Saturday came as government forces captured two new villages on the southern edge of Idlib.

Idlib is the last remaining rebel stronghold in the war-torn country.

The province has been the center point of a government push under the cover of airstrikes, according to opposition activists and pro-government media.

The offensive has already forced thousands of civilians to abandon their homes and flee for their lives.