Saudia launches new uniforms after Saudi women become cabin crew

A new uniform has debuted on Saudi Arabian Airline’s Paris Charles de Gaulle and London Heathrow routes. (Supplied)

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) cabin crew will now sport a new uniform that debuted on the airline’s Paris Charles de Gaulle and London Heathrow routes.

The new uniforms feature a color palette that includes shades and hues of purple, beige, gold and royal blue in mixed poly-wool and elastane. Arabesque designs and accents feature all through, from the pins to the ladies’ scarf, fabrics, signature blazers and more.

Inspiration from the nation’s culture and landscapes influenced the new designs, encompassing the heritage, colors, and identity of Saudi Arabia.

Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced plans for the new uniform for all members of the hospitality team onboard the rest of the airline’s route network before mid-next year.

Starting initially with the onboard team, the new designs will also be applicable to the ground services team members at airports within the Kingdom and abroad.

The new uniform and overall look of the cabin crew is part of Saudia’s cabin enhancements and hospitality features, and a reflection of the airline’s global expansion in recent years. “Guests have been warmly receptive to the recent changes and the cosmopolitan, hospitable nature of the onboard service,” according to a statement.

The new custom Saudia cabin crew apparel has been 18 months in the making from design concept phase to launch by a team of designers and product specialists within the airline.

In the development phase of the uniform, Saudia incorporated suggestions from its team members, including their perspectives on ease of wear, material comfort, and sustainability.

“The valuable support and insights from the inflight services team contributed immensely to the final product, ensuring that design and practicality coincide harmoniously,” according to the statement.

Previously, Saudia made slight modifications to the previous uniform look in 2012 for its male staff, and 2014 for the female staff.

Now, more than six years later, a full rollout of the new uniform is taking place, giving a completely revitalized look from the name badge, to cuff links, belts, suit, hat, pin, shoes and travel bag.

Fleet network

An award-winning carrier, Saudia is one of the Middle East’s largest airlines, operating a fleet of more than 170 narrow and widebody aircraft.

In recent years, Saudia has invested significantly in its fleet, acquiring state-of-the-art new aircraft and now operates one of the three youngest fleets in the skies with an average aircraft age of fewer than 5 years.

The airline route network includes 95 destinations across four continents to all 28 domestic airports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and carries more than 32 million passengers annually.