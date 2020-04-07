Seasonal workers from Romania have arrived in Norway

Seasonal workers from Romania have arrived in Norway

A plane with 90 seasonal workers from Romania arrived at Torp airport on Monday. The government decided last week to ease border control for such workers.

Health personnel, border police and customs officers were in place at Torp in Sandefjord to receive the aircraft, according to NRK.

“We are now implementing all the procedures that the authorities impose on us. Health personnel are present and register each passenger,” says Tine Kleive-Mathisen, Commercial Director at Torp.

Everyone who arrives in Norway now must be in quarantine for 14 days.

Five of the 90 were sent back to Romania because they did not have a work permit in Norway.

SOURCE: norwaytoday.info