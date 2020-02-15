Syrian military helicopter shot down as fighting intensifies

A Syrian military helicopter has been shot down in northwest Syria, where an intensifying government offensive to retake the country’s last rebel-held areas has caused a massive wave of displacement.

Syrian state media said the aircraft was hit by a missile at approximately 1:40pm (11:40 GMT) on Friday near the town of Urum al-Kubra in the western countryside of Aleppo.

“This lead the helicopter to crash, killing all crew on board,” SANA news agency said, without providing any information on who was behind the incident.

Turkey‘s Anadolu news agency also said rebels reported striking the helicopter while it was flying over the western Aleppo province.

The incident came days after rebels said they had downed another government helicopter on Tuesday near the town of Nairab.

Since December, the Russia-backed Syrian government forces have been pressing ahead with a ferocious assault on the last rebel bastion in the country’s northwest.

The offensive has triggered the largest wave of displacement in the nine-year war, with more than 800,000 people fleeing towards the Turkish border. Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, says it cannot absorb any more.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra, reporting from Clivegozu on the Turkish side of the border, said aid agencies are struggling to cope with the “huge number” of people displaced by the fighting.

“It’s a very delicate situation and activists are already saying it’s already a tragic humanitarian situation,” he said.

The intensified fighting, which saw five Turkish troops killed this week in Syrian government shelling, is the most serious since Ankara, which is supporting certain rebel groups in northest Syria’s Idlib province, first sent forces to its neighbouring country in 2016.

In recent weeks, Turkey’s military has deployed large convoys of vehicles carrying commandos, tanks and howitzers to shore up its military posts in Idlib.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based war monitor that relies on sources in Syria, said on Friday that Turkey had deployed around 6,500 soldiers to reinforce existing units in the country’s northwest, as well as some 1,900 military vehicles since early February.

Government advances

Meanwhile, government forces have made new gains in northwest Syria in recent days.