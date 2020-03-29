Taliban refuses to talk to newly-formed Afghan government team

The Taliban has refused to negotiate with a team announced by the Afghan government, the armed group’s spokesman has said, in a potential setback to the next steps in the United States-brokered peace process.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday the group will not negotiate with the 21-member team as it was not selected in a way that included “all Afghan factions”.

On Thursday, the Afghan government’s Ministry of Peace Affairs announced the team, with US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad praising the move as “inclusive”.

The team, headed by Masoom Stanekzai, former chief of the National Directorate of Security and supporter of President Ashraf Ghani, includes politicians, former officials, civil society representatives – among them five women.

The US signed a troop withdrawal deal with the Taliban in February. But progress on moving to negotiations between the group and the Afghan government has been delayed by a feud among Afghan politicians.

Negotiations have also been delayed due to a disagreement between the Taliban and the government over the release of prisoners and a possible ceasefire as preconditions for further talks.

Mujahid said the fact that the team was announced by the Afghan government “violated” its agreement with the US and that not all sides had agreed to the team.