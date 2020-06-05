Trump campaign demands story retractions on tear gas use

Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign for the United States presidency sent emails to news organisations, including Al Jazeera, demanding corrections to articles describing security forces’ use of tear gas on protesters to make room for the president so he could pose for photographs.

Police dispersed hundreds of demonstrators on Monday using gas and rubber-coated bullets in Lafayette Park, outside the White House, so Trump could walk to a nearby church and take pictures with a Bible.

As video and photos of the scene circulated on social media and caused outrage, the US Park Police sent a statement defending the action, saying officers used “smoke canisters” and “pepper balls” after “protesters became more combative”.

It also said no tear gas was used in the incident.