UK PM Boris Johnson says he has tested positive for coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives ✔@BorisJohnson Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives A Downing Street spokesperson said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

It comes after another high-profile figure, heir to the British throne Prince Charles also tested positive for the virus.

The United Kingdom has closed bars, restaurants, and schools and asked people to stay at home to avoid transmission.

As of Tuesday, the country has recorded 11,658 coronavirus infections. There has been 578 deaths from COVID-19.