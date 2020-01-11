Ukrainian president calls Ghani to condole Afghans’ deaths in plane crash

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, extended his condolences to President Ashraf Ghani in a phone call on Thursday regarding the deaths of 10 Afghan nationals, who lost their lives in a plane crash in Iran, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

A Ukrainian airliner carrying at least 170 passengers crashed on Wednesday due to technical problems soon after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport, and all aboard were killed, Iran’s state television said last day.

Zelensky said he ordered a delegation to Iran to investigate the crash. Zelensky also shared his condolences with the victims’ families. In return, Ghani also extended his condolences to the president and to victims’ families from Ukraine.