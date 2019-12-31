Viperous air-pollution kills 17 people in Kabul

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health has announced that due to increase of deadly air pollution in capital Kabul, 17 people have so far died.

According to the Ministry of Health of Afghanistan, over 8,800 patients have visited public hospitals in last few weeks who mainly were suffering from lung issues, 17 of whom have died.

The increase of poisonous are pollution in capital Kabul is said to be due to the high population many of whom are using low quality fuel, using coal and plastic for warming homes.

Most buildings and houses constructed in Afghanistan do not have proper heating and cooling system installed.

Both the Ministry of Public Health and Kabul Municipality have started distribution of masks in different districts of Kabul city.

The Kabul municipality has also banned places that were using low quality heating materials with no filtering system installed.