What makes a good politician?

By: Faheem Nazimi 10th May 20

The first principle of unalienable rights is the recognition that everyone is naturally entitled to or endowed by their creator with certain rights that cannot be infringed or taken away from.

Amongst those rights are life, liberty, and property (the pursuit of happiness.)

According to Thomas Jefferson, “in order to secure or safeguard these vital rights, the government is instituted from among the men to deliver their just powers derived from the consent of the governed”.

Constitutions are also made for the purpose of securing, protecting, promoting good governance, accountability, and welfare of all citizens – the governed. The government instituted among men is the elected representatives who are also known as politicians. These politicians are required to implement social reforms and policy measures that contribute to the general welfare of the populace.

A politician is defined as one who is actively involved in politics or one who holds or seeks a political office. A politician is an individual who is involved in influencing public policy and decision-making in government. .

A politician’s qualities are their characters that are natural, while some qualities are a result of external influences. Promising politicians are backed by skills, experiences, intelligence, integrity, with instincts, all combined together to achieve their goals.

First and foremost, the best quality of a politician is honesty, integrity, and God-fearing and loving. A faithful and effective politician is trustworthy and reliable. He or she must capture the essence of truth, display sincerity, and practices what he or she preaches. He or she makes decisions and accepts responsibilities for his actions and his words.

The same is true in dealing with their people. He makes promises and keeps those promises. He is somebody that people may rely upon. Loving people with all his heart, might, mind, soul and to strive to help them is a true mark of a responsible politician.

Excuses should not be made as a billboard in seeking the support of the people while failing to deliver what was preached and promised by him or her. Sense of humor, confidence, commitment, positive attitude, creativity, intuition, ability to inspire is some of the qualities that a politician must have.. Good and dependable politicians are delighted to serve their people and consider themselves as servants and people their paymasters. They represent the hopes, aspirations and interests of every citizen in the country.