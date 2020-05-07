WHO urges countries to probe suspicious early cases of COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) urged governments to investigate the initial coronavirus cases as the first infected patient is of great epidemiological importance that can change knowledge about the new virus and its spread in the country.

The new virus was first reported to the WHO by Chinese authorities on Dec 31 and was not previously believed to have spread to Europe until January. That is why the virus is linked with China due to its origin.

But now a hospital in France has confirmed that doctors have treated a patient who had Covid-19 as early as December 27, nearly a month before the French government confirmed its first case.

Doctors have retested the samples of 24 patients who were tested negative for flu in December last year before the COVID-19 pandemic. One patient — a 42-year-old man born in Algeria, who had lived in France — was infected with Covid-19 “one month before the first reported case in our country.”

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said that the finding gives a whole new picture on everything. “The findings help to better understand the potential virus circulation of COVID-19,” he added, saying other earlier cases could emerge after retesting samples.

However, independent experts urged the need for more research work before reaching any conclusion as the evidence isn’t conclusive by any means bur it is a potentially important finding.

Stephen Griffin, an expert at University of Leeds’ Institute of Medical Research, told the media that it was “a potentially important finding but We must be more cautious when interpreting these findings. He added it is too early to know if the patient, whose last trip to Algeria had been in August 2019, was France’s “patient zero”.